Waffles in Wheaton
Wheaton restaurants that serve waffles
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS
The Hen House of Wheaton
1060 College Ave, Wheaton
|GF Strawberry and Chocolate Waffles
|$12.50
|Chicken 'n Waffles
|$14.40
|GF Waffles
|$10.90
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
351 Rice Lake Square, Wheaton
|Waffle Combo
|$13.59
|Very Berry Belgian Waffle
|$11.99
Topped with blackberries, strawberries, and blueberries.
|Monkey Waffle
|$13.49
Loaded with banana slices and chocolate chips, topped with peanut butter and chocolate sauce
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Egg Harbor Cafe
208 South Hale Street, Wheaton
|Original Belgian Waffle
|$7.00
Topped with powdered sugar. Make it a combo with two cage free eggs, any style and breakfast meat. *Please select one egg style.
|Kid's Waffle Sampler
|$4.80
Half a Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with one scrambled egg and a sausage link or two strips of bacon.