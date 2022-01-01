Go
Wheatstack

ORDER PICK UP, CURBSIDE OR DELIVERY!! THANKS FOR CHOOSING WHEATSTACK!

FRENCH FRIES

5900 State Route 53 • $$

Avg 4.5 (484 reviews)

Popular Items

POTATO SKINS$11.95
CRISPY POTATO SKINS LOADED WITH CHEDDAR JACK CHEESE, BACON & SOUR CREAM ON THE SIDE
THE OLD MAN$17.95
LIGHTLY SEASONED, TENDER POT ROAST, TOPPED WITH MUSHROOM GRAVY AND SERVED WITH CARROTS,CELERY AND MASHED POTATOES
NONNIE'S CHOPPED$13.95
MIXED GREENS, CHICKEN, AVOCADO, HARD BOILED EGG, BACON, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, DITALINI PASTA AND BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING ON THE SIDE
FRIED COD BASKET$14.95
CRISPY BEER BATTERED COD SERVED WITH COLE SLAW AND YOUR CHOICE OF FRIES, CHIPS OR TATER TOTS
STACK SLIDERS$11.95
PICK 3 OF YOUR FAVORITES: BBQ PORK, CHEESEBURGER, INFERNO BURGER OR BUFFALO CHICKEN
THE ORIGINAL$11.95
CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE
TENDER BASKET$11.95
DEEP FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH A SIDE OF HONEYMUSTARD
TURKEY BURGER$13.95
GROUND TURKEY BURGER TOPPED WITH SWISS CHEESE, BACON AND GARLIC AOLI
VODKA PASTA$16.95
BLACKENED CHICKEN AND PENNE PASTA IN OUR DELICIOUS HOME MADE VODKA SAUCE
BONELESS WINGS$13.95
ONE POUND OF BREADED AND FRIED BONELESS WINGS, TOSSED IN YOUR FAVORITE SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RANCH DRESSING
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5900 State Route 53

Lisle IL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
