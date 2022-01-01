Wheel Restaurant
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!
201 West Market St
Popular Items
Location
201 West Market St
Pottsville PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Crimson House
Experience Driven Satisfaction
The Park Tavern & Grille
Come in and enjoy! New American cuisine and spirits
Charlie's Pizza & Sub Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Pottsville Pizzeria
Pottsville Pizzeria is a one-of-a-kind pizza joint that’s been serving classic pizza and subs for over seventy years. The pizza is pure perfection—crispy crust, flavorful sauce, and cheesy. Rumor has it that meatball and diced onions make for a dynamic topping choice on a Pottsville pizza.
An added perk at Pottsville Pizzeria is that you can purchase unbaked pizzas, enabling you to have pizza at your fingertips whenever the craving strikes. While pizza is our specialty, customers also rave over the heated ham and cheese sub.