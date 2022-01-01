Go
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!

201 West Market St

Popular Items

Classic Grilled Cheese$6.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Tomato Soup
Cooper Sticks$8.50
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
Guers$2.00
Chicken Noodle Soup
Bacon Bombs Bites$7.00
(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
Crabby Cheese Fries$10.50
Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.
Grilled Cheese with Protein$8.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
WHEEL Fries$7.00
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
Location

201 West Market St

Pottsville PA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

