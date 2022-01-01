Wheel Restaurant
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 85 fresh ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks! WHEEL also has many craft beers, including all the D.G. Yuengling and Son bottles, and 6-Packs TO GO!
125 East Broad Street
Popular Items
Location
125 East Broad Street
Tamaqua PA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Basile's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Half Time Bar and Grill at The Zoo
Come in and enjoy!
Epicurean Feast
Enjoy our pick up or online ordering.
Thunderhead Lodge
Comfort food, craft cocktails, rotating beer and wine list, and house made desserts. Relaxed atmosphere and friendly and knowledgeable staff.