Go
Toast

Wheel Restaurant

WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 85 fresh ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks! WHEEL also has many craft beers, including all the D.G. Yuengling and Son bottles, and 6-Packs TO GO!

125 East Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guers$2.00
Classic Grilled Cheese$6.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Grilled Cheese with Protein$8.95
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Bacon Bombs Bites$7.00
(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
Crabby Cheese Fries$10.50
Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.
Cooper Sticks$8.50
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
3 Little Piggies$10.50
This little piggy is stacked with melted bacon cheddar, a hand pattied 50/50 burger, sweet bacon jam, and spicy sriracha bacon! This bad boy will have you huffing and puffing all the way home!
Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese$6.00
Philly Dilly$10.50
Fresh thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce, and deep-fried pickle chips all on fresh-baked Italian bread!
Sweet and Spicy Chicken$9.50
A crispy deep fried hand battered chicken breast combined with a drizzle of our homemade sweet sriracha sauce, spinach, red onion, and muenster cheese, served between two slices of Italian bread.
See full menu

Location

125 East Broad Street

Tamaqua PA

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Basile's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Time Bar and Grill at The Zoo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epicurean Feast

No reviews yet

Enjoy our pick up or online ordering.

Thunderhead Lodge

No reviews yet

Comfort food, craft cocktails, rotating beer and wine list, and house made desserts. Relaxed atmosphere and friendly and knowledgeable staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston