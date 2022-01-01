Wheeling restaurants you'll love

Wheeling restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Wheeling

Wheeling's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Wheeling restaurants

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ham & Egg Croissant$14.00
Scrambled eggs, diced ham on a croissant bun with melted cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.
*Two Eggs w/Meat$14.00
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Red Chilaquiles$14.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
**The Broadway$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 1.50
**Nutella Banana Crepes$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
Acai Smoothie$6.49
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
Arctic Spoon image

ICE CREAM

Arctic Spoon

371 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

Avg 4.7 (125 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Dream$5.49
Vanilla house cream, strawberry mix, strawberry & Pocky stick topping, strawberry drizzle.
Nutella Strawberry Nana$5.49
Vanilla house cream, strawberry & Nutella mix, strawberry, banana & chocolate Pocky stick topping, Nutella drizzle
Cookies and Cream$5.49
Vanilla house cream, Oreo cookie mix, Oreo crumbs & cookies/cream Pocky stick topping, chocolate drizzle
More about Arctic Spoon
Restaurant banner

 

District Brew Yards - Wheeling

700 N Milwaukee, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about District Brew Yards - Wheeling
