Wheeling restaurants you'll love

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
Popular items
Ham & Egg Croissant
|$14.00
Scrambled eggs, diced ham on a croissant bun with melted cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.
*Two Eggs w/Meat
|$14.00
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Red Chilaquiles
|$14.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
Popular items
**The Broadway
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with chives, cheddar, caramelized onions and sriracha mayo in a warm brioche bun. Add Bacon I 1.50
**Nutella Banana Crepes
|$11.00
Fresh sliced bananas rolled into three crepes. Topped with a rich Nutella spread
Acai Smoothie
|$6.49
Fat free frozen yogurt, acai puree, fresh strawberries, bananas and blueberries
ICE CREAM
Arctic Spoon
371 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
Popular items
Strawberry Dream
|$5.49
Vanilla house cream, strawberry mix, strawberry & Pocky stick topping, strawberry drizzle.
Nutella Strawberry Nana
|$5.49
Vanilla house cream, strawberry & Nutella mix, strawberry, banana & chocolate Pocky stick topping, Nutella drizzle
Cookies and Cream
|$5.49
Vanilla house cream, Oreo cookie mix, Oreo crumbs & cookies/cream Pocky stick topping, chocolate drizzle
District Brew Yards - Wheeling
700 N Milwaukee, Wheeling