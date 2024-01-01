Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue

723 North Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.50
Grilled or Crispy Amish Chicken with lettuce, tomato, and hot sauce. Topped with homemade blue cheese mayo. On a toasted brioche bun.
More about SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue

