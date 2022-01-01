Cake in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve cake
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Dollar Cakes
|$6.00
|Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)
|$14.00
Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes
|$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
|**Oreo Cookie Cakes
|$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
|**Berry Berry Cakes
|$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce