Cake in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants
Wheeling restaurants that serve cake

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Dollar Cakes$6.00
Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)$14.00
Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Cinnamon Swirl Cakes$11.00
Our house made pancake batter swirled with cinnamon brown sugar and topped with a vanilla cream frosting
**Oreo Cookie Cakes$11.00
Pancake batter mixed and topped with crushed oreo cookies and drizzled with a vanilla bean sauce
**Berry Berry Cakes$11.00
Pancakes mixed with fresh strawberry, blubbery and topped with a mixed berry sauce
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

