Chai lattes in
Wheeling
/
Wheeling
/
Chai Lattes
Wheeling restaurants that serve chai lattes
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
No reviews yet
Chai Latte
$3.99
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
ICE CREAM
Arctic Spoon
371 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
Avg 4.7
(125 reviews)
Spiced Chai Latte
$4.79
More about Arctic Spoon
