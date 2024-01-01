Chicken caesar salad in Wheeling
Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese tossed in Caesar Dressing.
SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue
723 North Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$15.00
Grilled chicken breast on top of a bed of crisp romaine lettuce. With homemade Caesar dressing, croutons, and shaved Parmesan.