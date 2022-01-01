Chicken sandwiches in Wheeling

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Cali Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a Brioche bun.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
**Avocado Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled chicken breast on a warm brioche bun. Topped with avocado, hardwood
smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese and sriracha mayo
**Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Tender hand breaded chicken breast layered with buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and sliced pickles. Served on a warm brioche bun
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

