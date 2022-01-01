Chilaquiles in
Wheeling
/
Wheeling
/
Chilaquiles
Wheeling restaurants that serve chilaquiles
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
Avg 4.6
(2302 reviews)
*Red Chilaquiles
$14.00
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
More near Wheeling to explore
Glenview
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Des Plaines
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Palatine
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Mount Prospect
No reviews yet
Highland Park
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Northbrook
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Deerfield
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(841 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston