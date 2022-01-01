French toast in Wheeling

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wheeling restaurants
Toast

Wheeling restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*French Toast Combo$13.99
Two slices of white bread french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.
*Nutella French Toast$14.00
Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.
*Banana Bread French Toast$14.00
Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
Item pic

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Tres Leches French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
**French Toast$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

