French toast in Wheeling

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*French Toast Combo
|$13.99
Two slices of white bread french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.
|*Nutella French Toast
|$14.00
Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.
|*Banana Bread French Toast
|$14.00
Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Tres Leches French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our tres leches custard. Topped with bananas, strawberry, blueberry, vanilla cream sauce and whipped cream
|**Banana Berry Crunch French Toast
|$11.00
Thick cut brioche bread dipped in our in our crunch batter. Layered with banana cream filling and topped with a mixed berry sauce
|**French Toast
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients