Pork chops in Wheeling
Wheeling restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Pork Chops & Eggs
|$16.00
Boneless marinated pork chops with two eggs any style. Choose a side and comes with toast or pancakes
More about SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue
SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue
723 North Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling
|BOURBON PORK CHOP
|$24.00
Center-cut pork chop sautéed with apples, caramelized onions and spicy bourbon maple sauce. Served with mashed potato and crispy brussel sprouts.