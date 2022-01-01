Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants
Wheeling restaurants that serve tacos

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Steak Tacos$10.00
Steak marinated and grilled, topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Carnitas Tacos$9.00
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
**Chicken Tacos$9.00
Pulled chicken stewed in rancharo sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
Azada Grill - 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

1048 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling

TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$3.25
Steak, al pastor, adobo chicken, birria, chorizo. served with cilantro and onions.
More about Azada Grill - 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

