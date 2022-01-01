Tacos in Wheeling
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Steak Tacos
|$10.00
Steak marinated and grilled, topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
|**Carnitas Tacos
|$9.00
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with onions, queso fresco, and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde
|**Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
Pulled chicken stewed in rancharo sauce, topped with onions, queso fresco and cilantro. Sided with cilantro lime sour cream and salsa verde