Tuna salad in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants
Wheeling restaurants that serve tuna salad

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch image

 

Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Freshly made, served on nine grain bread
More about Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
Main pic

 

SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue

723 North Milwaukee Avenue, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
AHI TUNA SALAD$19.00
Seared Ahi Tuna on a bed of spinach & mixed greens, feta cheese, red onion, almonds, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries and raspberry vinaigrette.
More about SPEARS BOURBON BURGERS - 723 North Milwaukee Avenue

