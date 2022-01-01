Waffles in Wheeling

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling

Avg 4.6 (2302 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Nutella Waffle$14.00
A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.
*Waffle$11.00
Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch

419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
**Belgium Waffle$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle$12.00
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
**Chicken & Waffle$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup
