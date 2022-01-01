Waffles in Wheeling
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling
|*Nutella Waffle
|$14.00
A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.
|*Waffle
|$11.00
Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch
419 W Dundee Road, Wheeling
|**Belgium Waffle
|$8.00
Plain or add your favorite ingredients
|**Berry Greek Yogurt Waffle
|$12.00
Waffle topped with Greek yogurt surrounded with fresh banana, blueberries, strawberries and drizzled with locally sourced honey
|**Chicken & Waffle
|$13.00
Our Belgium waffle infused with bacon and topped with our handmade buttermilk fried chicken breast, drizzled with a jalapeno infused maple syrup