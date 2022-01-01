Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wheeling restaurants you'll love

Wheeling restaurants
  • Wheeling

Wheeling's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Wheeling restaurants

Sarah's on Main image

 

Sarah's on Main

2122 Main St., Wheeling

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Morning Bun$4.00
Cinnamon & sugar coated croissant roll topped with vanilla cream cheese icing.
Sweet Potato Hash$6.50
Our regular hash contains roasted sweet potatoes, warm spices, red onion, chorizo sausage, sauteed spinach and an egg.
Our Large hash is twice the size of our regular portion two over eggs
Tuscan Kale Salad from Next 7 Organic Farm$12.50
Marinated Chicken, Ramen Noodles, stir-fried Vegetables, and fresh cucumbers, crunchy noodles, almonds & sesame seed
More about Sarah's on Main
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN

Elle & Jack's

1201 Chapline St, Wheeling

Avg 4.5 (4 reviews)
More about Elle & Jack's
Restaurant banner

 

McLure House Bar & Grill

1200 Market St, Wheeling

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about McLure House Bar & Grill
