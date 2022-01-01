Wheeling restaurants you'll love
Sarah's on Main
2122 Main St., Wheeling
|Popular items
|Morning Bun
|$4.00
Cinnamon & sugar coated croissant roll topped with vanilla cream cheese icing.
|Sweet Potato Hash
|$6.50
Our regular hash contains roasted sweet potatoes, warm spices, red onion, chorizo sausage, sauteed spinach and an egg.
Our Large hash is twice the size of our regular portion two over eggs
|Tuscan Kale Salad from Next 7 Organic Farm
|$12.50
Marinated Chicken, Ramen Noodles, stir-fried Vegetables, and fresh cucumbers, crunchy noodles, almonds & sesame seed
McLure House Bar & Grill
1200 Market St, Wheeling