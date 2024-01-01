Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Wheeling

Wheeling restaurants
Wheeling restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sarah's on Main

2122 Main St., Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Containers (Thursday Dinner Pick Up)$0.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
House made Chicken Salad served on a Croissant with Romaine Lettuce.
Chicken Salad Containers$8.50
Our House-made delicious chicken salad includes fresh chicken, celery, grapes and a little onion. A perfect ready to go lunch, just add a couple of our regular croissants.
More about Sarah's on Main
Avenue Eats -

1230 Water St, Wheeling

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about Avenue Eats -

