When Pigs Fly

SANDWICHES

97 Rope Ferry Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (371 reviews)

Popular Items

Sampler$14.00
Two eggs, toast, a pancake, a piece of french toast, two strips of bacon, sausage links, home fries & coffee.
Texas Toast French Toast$7.00
Topped with confectionary sugar.
Egg sandwich with bacon$5.00
Hot Coffee$2.80
Egg sandwich with sausage$5.00
Egg & Cheese on English Muffin$4.00
Bacon$3.00
Cheese Omelet$7.00
Corned Beef Hash$4.00
Home fries$1.50
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

97 Rope Ferry Rd

Waterford CT

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

