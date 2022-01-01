Go
The Local

"Where Everyone is a Local!"
Downtown Fayetteville
www.whereeveryoneisalocal.com

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

113 Main Avenue South • $

Avg 4.8 (354 reviews)

Popular Items

"THE FEDVILLY" SALAD$6.00
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce
ARNOLD PALMER$2.00
LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ$6.50
16oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese
"THE FEDVILLY"$6.00
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread
"CLOSED ON SUNDAY"$4.50
Hand battered fried chicken, Hawaiian roll bun, pickles, honey mustard served on the side
1/2 & 1/2 TEA$2.00
16 ounce 1/2 sweet and 1/2 unsweet tea
CHICKEN "THE SURF & TURF" FRY$8.50
Chopped CHICKEN served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER"$6.00
Chopped philly style CHICKEN served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE$4.00
House-made pimento cheese with toasted sourdough bread
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.00
infamous & delicious - LOCAL chocolate chip cookies
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

113 Main Avenue South

Fayetteville TN

SundayClosed
Monday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
