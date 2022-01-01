Go
Whetstone Station

Taproom and Brewery on the waterfront in downtown Brattleboro Vermont.

36 Bridge St • $$

Avg 4.2 (3256 reviews)

Build Your Own Burger$14.99
Our Signature custom blend beef burger, served on your choice of our signature challah bun or pretzel bun, with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and your choice of side including our Station Fries. Can be gluten free
Chicken Sandman$14.99
Grilled chicken topped with VT cheddar, fried pickles and chipotle ranch aioli on our signature pretzel bun. Can be gluten free
Wings$10.99
Buffalo | Carolina BBQ | Sweet Thai Firecracker | Original BBQ | Station Style | Peach Bourbon BBQ. Served with blue cheese. Gluten Free
Add-on Item
Want to get creative? Select this option and you can add almost anything we have in the kitchen to customize your order.
Kids Burger Sliders$9.99
2 kid sized beef burger sliders with or without cheese.
Regular Fries$5.99
House Made Hand Cut French Fries
Pierogies$8.99
Fried potato and cheese dumplings tossed in cheese and chives. Served with house made maple bacon chive sour cream for dipping.
Steak Tips$12.99
Our famous grilled sirloin tips, marinated overnight in our chef's secret combination of spices. Gluten Free
BBQ Mac and Cheese$11.99
Award winning Mac and Cheese, topped with our Carolina BBQ Pulled Pork and finished in the oven. We only make one big batch a day.... so while supplies last!
Gluten free Chicken Tenders & Fries (Copy)$14.99
5 gluten free chicken tenderloins, corn meal battered and deep fried in a gluten free fryer till golden. don't forget to add your favorite sauce. Served with French Fries
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

36 Bridge St

Brattleboro VT

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
