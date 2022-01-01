Whey Stationary
Come in and enjoy!
544 Main St
Popular Items
Location
544 Main St
Middletown CT
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mezzo Grille
Come in and enjoy!
ION Restaurant
BEST VEGAN IN STATE
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Mattabesett Canoe Club
Come on in and enjoy!