Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Charlotte
  • /
  • Which Wich - Charlotte, NC - The Shops at Rivergate South NEW
Main picView gallery

Which Wich - Charlotte, NC - The Shops at Rivergate South NEW

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

14318 Rivergate Parkway

Charlotte, NC 28273

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

14318 Rivergate Parkway, Charlotte NC 28273

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Just Fresh - Rivergate
orange star4.7 • 1,089
14136 Rivergate Pkwy Charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee Fort Mill - Fort Mill 900 Crossroads Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
900 Crossroads Plaza Tega Cay, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
Burger Craft - Fort Mill
orange starNo Reviews
Tega Cay Village Shopping Center 817 Crossroads Plaza Fort Mill, SC 29708
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
orange star4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurantnext
Papa Docs - 3990 Charlotte Highway
orange starNo Reviews
3990 Charlotte Highway Lake Wylie, SC 29710
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Steele Creek
orange star4.2 • 1,951
2414 Sandy Porter Rd charlotte, NC 28273
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Charlotte

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (9 restaurants)

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Which Wich - Charlotte, NC - The Shops at Rivergate South NEW

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston