Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Granger
  • /
  • Which Wich - South Bend, IN - Star/Exxon Station
Main picView gallery

Which Wich - South Bend, IN - Star/Exxon Station

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2304 SR 23

South Bend, IN 46530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2304 SR 23, South Bend IN 46530

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
orange star4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
PEGGS Restaurant - South Bend, IN
orange starNo Reviews
127 S. Mighican Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
A Roaster Called Revenant - 231 South Michigan Street
orange starNo Reviews
231 South Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Madison Oyster Bar
orange starNo Reviews
129 N Main St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Fiddler's Hearth Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,158
127 N Main Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Cafe Navarre
orange starNo Reviews
101 N. Michigan Street South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurantnext
Map

More near South Bend

Mishawaka

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stevensville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Benton Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Which Wich - South Bend, IN - Star/Exxon Station

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston