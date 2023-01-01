Which Wich - Allen, TX - Village at Allen
Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location
190 East Stacy Road, Allen TX 75002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Número 28 Allen Ristorante Pizzeria - 190 East Stacy Road
No Reviews
190 East Stacy Road Allen, TX 75002
View restaurant