Whisk Gourmet

Southern American, neighborhood gem.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7382 Sw 56th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3758 reviews)

Popular Items

SPICY SEARED SKIRT STEAK$27.50
MAHI SANDWICH$22.00
CORN BREAD$6.50
CHICKEN FINGERS$7.00
CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS$8.50
MAC & CHEESE$7.00
BRISKET SANDWICH (C)$21.00
BROWN BAG CHIPS$4.00
WHISK PORK BURRITO$16.00
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$9.50
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7382 Sw 56th Ave

Miami FL

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

