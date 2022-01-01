Go
Whiskey Beach Pub

Welcome to Whiskey Beach Pub! We are your Native Oasis & down to earth all American bar and eatery!

1462 Florida A1A

Popular Items

TURKEY CLUB$10.50
Oven roasted turkey piled high on toasted marble rye, a fresh hoagie bun, OR in a wrapped flour tortilla, along with Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
BEACH BURGER$11.00
Our famous all beef gourmet blended burger! Build your own!
FRENCH FRIES-FULL ORDER$3.50
Crispy seasoned steak cut fries.
HAWAIIAN BURGER$12.00
Our famous burger topped with a grilled pineapple slice, Swiss cheese & teriyaki sauce!
CHICKEN WRAP$10.00
A soft flour tortilla stuffed with cripy chicken, lettuce, our homemade pico & ranch dressing. Order it cold or hot pressed.
SIDE SALAD$4.00
A smaller version of our house salad with your choice of dressing.
LOADED NACHOS$9.75
Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, shredded cheese, pico, lettuce & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa!
REUBEN$10.00
Corned beef piled high on toasted marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Thousand Island dressing.
CALIFORNIA BURGER$12.50
A mouthwatering burger that's a real dream! Topped with fresh avocado, cheddar cheese & our house made bacon onion jam!
WESTERN BURGER$12.00
A taste of the Old West! Our famous burger topped with Boubon BBQ sauce, thin & crispy onion tanglers, cheddar cheese & bacon!
Location

Satellite Beach FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
