Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse

Offering a variety of steaks, seafood and coastal cuisines. Located in Star Hill Golf Course, Cape Carteret NC.

202 Club house drive

Popular Items

Filet$39.65
Fiesta Burger$13.50
Seasoned grilled ground beef, topped with fried onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Fried Zucchini$8.55
Hot house zucchini, thinly sliced, battered and fried served with WB sauce
Fiesta Chicken$13.55
Tender chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, American cheese and mayo
Filet Lobster$45.65
6oz beef filet served with potatoes, vegetable of the day, finished with a fried lobster tail and bordelaise sauce
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.55
Seafood Mac n Cheese$28.65
Bacon, onions, tomatoes, shrimp, lobster, pasta tossed with a cheddar mornay sauce
Side Salad$4.00
Ribeye Au Poivre$43.55
Melange peppercorn crusted ribeye, pan roasted served with potatoes, vegetable of the day and finished with cognac cream sauce
Side Caesar$4.00
Location

202 Club house drive

Cape Carteret NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

