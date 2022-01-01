Go
1367 N Milwaukee Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Soldier Fries$13.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Breaded Popcorn Chicken and our House Made Buffalo Sauce. Smothered with Melted Chihuahua Cheese and Finished with Chive Crema and Green Onions
Feed the Frontline Meal for 25$200.00
Every Tuesday Cheesie's, Whiskey Business and Slice of Cheesie's will be selecting a hospital and delivering as many meals as we can to help support our Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and Heathcare Professionals. Unfortunately our wallets are not as big as our heart right now, but every $8 you donate will get a nutrient rich meal prepared and delivered to those fighting on the frontline for us
Feed the Frontline Meal for 1$8.00
Every Tuesday Cheesie's, Whiskey Business and Slice of Cheesie's will be selecting a hospital and delivering as many meals as we can to help support our Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and Heathcare Professionals. Unfortunately our wallets are not as big as our heart right now, but every $8 you donate will get a nutrient rich meal prepared and delivered to those fighting on the frontline for us
Truffle Shuffle Fries$8.00
Hand Cut Fries Tossed with Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper and ALL of the White Truffle Oil. Finished with Parmesan Curls and Fresh Chives
Baby Mac Sliders$14.00
Beef Patty, Shredded Lettuce, House Sauce, Pickle, and White Cheddar Cheese on Mini Brioche Buns
Baby Got Mac & Cheese$10.00
Oh My God Becky...Look at that Mac! Topped with Seasoned Breadcrumbs and Parmesan Curls
Feed the Frontline Meal for 10$80.00
Every Tuesday Cheesie's, Whiskey Business and Slice of Cheesie's will be selecting a hospital and delivering as many meals as we can to help support our Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and Heathcare Professionals. Unfortunately our wallets are not as big as our heart right now, but every $8 you donate will get a nutrient rich meal prepared and delivered to those fighting on the frontline for us
Teenage Mutant Ninja Tenders$12.00
House brined and breaded jumbo chicken tenders. 3 per order, choice of sauce.
Baywatch Bites$9.00
Whole Grain Pretzels Fried Crisp and Tossed with Drawn Butter and Pretzel Salt. Served with Beer Cheese Sauce
Feed the Frontline Meal for 5$40.00
Every Tuesday Cheesie's, Whiskey Business and Slice of Cheesie's will be selecting a hospital and delivering as many meals as we can to help support our Doctors, Nurses, First Responders and Heathcare Professionals. Unfortunately our wallets are not as big as our heart right now, but every $8 you donate will get a nutrient rich meal prepared and delivered to those fighting on the frontline for us
Location

1367 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
