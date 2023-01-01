Go
A map showing the location of Whiskey Creek Saloon and Grill - 1749 Kimberly RoadView gallery

Whiskey Creek Saloon and Grill - 1749 Kimberly Road

Open today 11:00 AM - 1:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1749 Kimberly Road

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

Location

1749 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls ID 83301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Java Espress - Eastland
orange starNo Reviews
?126 Eastlan Dr Twin, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls - 210 2nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
210 2nd Ave S Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Happy Hour - 677 Filer Ave
orange starNo Reviews
677 Filer Ave Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Twin Falls NEW
orange starNo Reviews
727 Blue Lakes Blvd N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
orange starNo Reviews
764 CHENEY DR Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Twin Falls

Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Twin Falls

Burley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hailey

No reviews yet

Ketchum

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Boise

Avg 4.4 (105 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Nampa

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Caldwell

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Whiskey Creek Saloon and Grill - 1749 Kimberly Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston