Go
Main picView gallery

Whiskey John's Restobar - 900 Miller Avenue

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

900 Miller Avenue

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

900 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville IN 46176

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cagney's Pizza King
orange star3.5 • 43
33 E Broadway St Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
Pudder's
orange starNo Reviews
18 Public Square Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,133
632 S Harrison St Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
Grandma's Cow Palace
orange starNo Reviews
318 N Harrison St Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
Backstretch Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
4427 W 450 N Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
St Paul Tavern
orange star4.6 • 507
103 N Webster St St. Paul, IN 47272
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Shelbyville

Grandma's Pancake House & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 1,133
632 S Harrison St Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext
Just Peachy Cafe - 52 E Washington St
orange star5.0 • 169
52 E Washington St Shelbyville, IN 46176
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Shelbyville

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Fortville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Noblesville

Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)

Anderson

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Whiskey John's Restobar - 900 Miller Avenue

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston