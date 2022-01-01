Go
Whiskey Kitchen image
American
Bars & Lounges

Whiskey Kitchen

Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM

StarStarStarStar

1379 Reviews

$$

118 12th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCorkage Fee
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

118 12th Ave S, Nashville TN 37203

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Standard At The Smith House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slim + Husky's

No reviews yet

Slim + Husky’s was founded on a shared dream inside of a garage in 2015 in Nashville, TN. The clever name came from a joke the longtime friends have been laughing about for years. One of them has always been a slim guy, but the other two were always big fellas, forcing their mothers to shop for clothing in the children’s husky section.
The Tennessee State University grads started the fast casual, gourmet pizza joint as a way to serve unique pies and provide jobs to their neighborhood in North Nashville. Now, Slim + Husky’s offers build-your own pizzas, take out options, catering services, and delivery through third party vendors.

The Eastern Peak

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Boqueria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whiskey Kitchen

orange star4.0 • 1379 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston