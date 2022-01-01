Fish Co.
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
525 South Water Street • $$
Location
525 South Water Street
Providence RI
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
R.C. Ramen
R.C. Ramen, home of the ramen, may I take your order?
GCB
Come in and enjoy!
Coffee Exchange
Please allow 30 minutes for the preparation of your order.
Persimmon
Modern American cuisine in harmony with the seasons.