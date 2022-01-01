Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet

Go
Whiskey River Bar & Grill is the perfect place to meet friends or family for a whiskey crafted cocktail, shareable starters and enjoy our scratch kitchen creations.

411 S Larkin Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Club (SERVED WITH KETTLE CHIPS & BEVERAGE)$17.00
BBQ Chicken Breast, Bacon, Sliced Avocado, "L,T,O (Served on Side)"
Three Cheese Mac (Beverage Included)$8.00
8oz of House Made Three Cheese Mac
BBQ Ribs$20.00
Half slab ribs, house bbq, honey baked beans, three cheese mac, full slab +6
Grilled Caesar Salad (Beverage Included)$14.00
Grilled Romaine Hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Grilled Caesar Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)$19.00
Grilled romaine hearts, house croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken
Bottled Water$2.00
Classic Burger (SERVED WITH KETTLE CHIPS & BEVERAGE)$16.00
6oz Beef Patty, Cheese, L,T,O,P (served on the side)
Garden Salad w/ Chicken (Beverage Included)$12.00
Chicken Wings$12.00
8 bone-in chicken wings, select, buffalo, bbq, whiskey, soy ginger
Hand Crafted Tenders (includes kettle chips & beverage)$16.00
our crispy buttermilk seasoned tenders, dipping sauce
411 S Larkin Ave

Joliet IL

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
