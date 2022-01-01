Go
Toast

Whiskey Star Smokehouse

The only True Texas Style BBQ, located at 9,600’! Our meats, served by the ½ pound, are smoked with Texas post oak wood.
With a marketplace concept the food is always fresh and ready to enjoy.

SALADS • BBQ

231 S Main Street • $$

Avg 4.1 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese$3.89
Yummy delicious made in house every day!
1 Meat Platter$16.49
1/3 lb of smoked meat, your choice of one side, coleslaw, and cornbread.
Chopped Brisket$2.00
per ounce
Chopped Brisket is a mix of all the cuts of the brisket, tossed in our Sweet Espresso and Texas Red sauce and resmoked for a short amount of time.
**Not Gluten Free**
Bun - per bun$1.00
Slice Corn Bread$2.00
Sliced pickles - 2oz
Pulled Pork$1.56
per ounce
Sliced Brisket$2.12
Per ounce
Smoked “Low-N-Slow’ for 18 hours over Post Oak wood imported from the country of Texas.
Smoked Turkey Breast$1.62
per ounce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

231 S Main Street

Breckenridge CO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ollie's Pub & Grub Breck

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Sports Bar

Castaways Cove

No reviews yet

Island inspired food and cocktails, now available for contactless online ordering, delivery and curbside pick up. Please call with any questions.

Flipside Burger

No reviews yet

Meet
Greet
Eat

Modis Breck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston