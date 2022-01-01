Whiskey Throttle Bar & Grill
Open today 3:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
634 East Main
Taylor Springs, IL 62089
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Location
634 East Main, Taylor Springs IL 62089
Nearby restaurants
G-pie Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
Monica's Place
Come in and enjoy!