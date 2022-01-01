Go
Whiskey Wings Tyrone

Full service dine in, take out and delivery restaurant and sports bar

7022 22nd ave North

Popular Items

POTATO SKINS$9.99
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
CORN BITES$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER$11.99
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
Served on 3 brioche slider buns
SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.99
FISH N CHIPS$12.99
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
HALF LB BONELESS**$11.99
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
SIDE CURLY FRIES$3.99
FULL LB BONELESS$16.99
1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
10 NAKED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
Location

St. Petersberg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

