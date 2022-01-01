Go
Whiskey Fire ®

Whiskey Fire is a BBQ food trailer serving Fairview Tennessee and surrounding areas. We are conveniently located on HWY 96 just off the interstate and in a spacious outdoor area with seating and parking available.

7361 Northwest HWY

Popular Items

Brisket Sammie w/ Side$12.00
Hickory smoked chopped beef brisket served with dill pickles on Texas toast and our signature sauce blend on the side. Comes with 1 side. (1 BBQ sauce included)
3 Bomb Trio$14.00
3 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Grilled Cheese w/ chips$4.00
Grilled Cheese on Texas toast with American Cheese. Comes w/ chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)
BBQ Pork Sammie w/ Side$10.00
Piled high with a generous portion of smoked pulled pork, topped with coleslaw, fiery maple bourbon pickles, and our signature sauce blend served on a toasted Kaiser Bun. Comes with 1 side. (1 BBQ sauce included)
(2) Smoked Brisket Tacos w/ side$12.00
(2) Brisket tacos topped with our black bean corn medley and pico de Gallo. Comes with 1 side. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Bomb Solo$5.00
A deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
6 Bomb Party Pack$26.00
6 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Smokehouse Sampler$12.00
Our smokehouse sampler includes (1) brisket bomb, (1) taco and (1) slider with your choice of brisket or pulled pork. 1 BBQ sauce included.
Pulled Pork Slider w/ chips$4.50
A pulled pork sandwich on a brioche slider bun. Comes with chips. Other sides available for additional charge. (1 BBQ sauce included)
2 Brisket Bombs w/ Side$12.50
2 deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with smoked brisket, a blend of cheeses, corn, black beans, red, green and jalapeño peppers. Comes with 1 side. The Legendary Brisket Bomb is an explosion of flavor and a Whiskey Fire original. (1 BBQ sauce included)
Location

7361 Northwest HWY

Fairview TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
