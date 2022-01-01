Whiskey Fire ®
Whiskey Fire is a BBQ food trailer serving Fairview Tennessee and surrounding areas. We are conveniently located on HWY 96 just off the interstate and in a spacious outdoor area with seating and parking available.
7361 Northwest HWY
Popular Items
Location
7361 Northwest HWY
Fairview TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Thompson's Kitchen
SOUTHERN ROOTS GLOBAL FLAVORS
YOUR ALLWAY'S
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More
REAL Korean food- just like you eat in Korea. KBBQ & other offerings!
Major League Burgers
Home of the Bambino sauce!!
Otts BBQ
Locally & Veteran owned. Everything is smoked and cooked fresh, daily. Fall off the bone ribs, melt in your mouth brisket, mouth watering pulled pork and delicious sides.