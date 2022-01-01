Go
Toast

Whiskey Wings

Craft style, scratch kitchen sports bar and grill. Bring your buddies to watch the game or the entire little league team for some awesome food and drinks! Great specials daily!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

4013 Tampa Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1000 reviews)

Popular Items

10 BREADED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
5 BREADED WINGS**$9.99
5 famous bone in wings
FULL LB BONELESS$16.99
1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
SIDE CURLY FRIES$3.99
HALF LB BONELESS**$11.99
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
5 NAKED WINGS**$9.99
5 famous bone in wings
SIDE FRENCH FRIES$3.99
25 NAKED WINGS**$36.99
25 famous bone in wings
10 NAKED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
25 BREADED WINGS**$36.99
25 famous bone in wings
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Happy Hour
Groups
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4013 Tampa Rd

Oldsmar FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beachwood Seafood Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Welcome to Beachwood!

Flamestone Grill - Oldsmar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Juan's Mexican Grill Oldsmar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salt Rock Tavern

No reviews yet

Contemporary Modern Cuisine featuring Fresh Seafood, Burgers and Flatbreads, Handcrafted Cocktails and 37 Craft Beers on Tap. We offer Happy Hour, Early Birds discounted pricing. Come in and enjoy! We look forward to seeing you soon.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston