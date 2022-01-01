Whiskey Wings Roosevelt

Go
Popular Items

5 BREADED WINGS**$9.99
5 famous bone in wings
CORN BITES$8.99
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
10 NAKED WINGS**$16.99
10 famous bone in wings
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$10.99
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
SIDE RANCH$0.99
SIDE CURLY FRIES$3.99
HALF LB BONELESS**$11.99
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
HOUSE SALAD$7.99
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
25 NAKED WINGS**$36.99
25 famous bone in wings
SIDE CELERY$0.99
Location

10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North

Saint Petersburg FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
