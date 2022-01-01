Go
Whistle Punk Grill & Taphouse image
Bars & Lounges
American

Whistle Punk Grill & Taphouse

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

435 Reviews

$$

35 E Main St

Richwood, WV 26261

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

35 E Main St, Richwood WV 26261

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Country Roads Restaurant & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft Kings

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whistle Punk Grill & Taphouse

orange star4.8 • 435 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston