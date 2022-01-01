Go
Whistle Stop Ale House

Find that “Old World” charm in downtown Renton at the Whistle Stop Ale House. For over one hundred years people have come to this neighborhood, next to the old railroad tracks, to enjoy a pint among friends. Adding to the rustic charm is the cherrywood back bar which traveled to the Alaskan Gold Rush before finding its home in Renton.
We’ve been around for 25 years and pride ourselves on our eighteen rotating taps featuring the finest ales and lagers of the Pacific Northwest and the World. You’ll love our freshly grilled signature sandwiches, house made soups, unique salads and appetizers and our dazzling burgers.
Swing by for brunch with the family, a quick lunch with coworkers, or hunker in with friends for dinner while making your way through our extensive beer list or fresh cocktail menu. Either way the service is always friendly and drinks are always fresh.
Cheers!

809 South 4th Street

Popular Items

Whistle Stop Club Sandwich$14.99
Roasted turkey, Black Forest ham, honey smoked bacon, Swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayonnaise. Your choice of bread.
809 South 4th Street

Renton WA

Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
