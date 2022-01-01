Go
Toast

Whistle Stoppe Coffee Shoppe

Please call 360-395-0814 to update or edit orders
Wanderlust and Coffee
Whether your commuting to work or off on an adventure, this is the perfect place to stop rain or shine. Located at the Mount Vernon Transit Station, we offer a simple and elegant place to sip, relax, watch a storm brew and more.

105 E Kincaid St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.75
Chai Latte$3.50
Chai Latte, make it dirty with an extra shot, we promise we won't tell!
See full menu

Location

105 E Kincaid St

Mount Vernon WA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Calico Cupboard Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Famous made from scratch cafe & bakery located in old town Mount Vernon.

The Lunchbox Diner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Whidbey Coffee 2 - Skagit Hospital

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Max Dale's Steak & Chop House

No reviews yet

Sophisticated Dining since 1951

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston