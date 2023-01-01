White Bluff restaurants you'll love
Fat Tiger KBBQ & More
5122 hwy 70 E, White Bluff
|Popular items
|Bulgogi loaded fries
|$15.00
Fries topped with loads of shredded cheese blend, tender bulgogi and drizzled with house made gochujang aioli sauce. Perfect for the munchies!
|Guamanian BBQ Chicken
|$16.00
Authentic Chamorro Style- try the taste of the Pacific Islands! Marinated in a soy sauce base marinade- slightly salty, tangy and savory. Served with Fina Dene sauce to dip/ add to rice. Favorite dish on the island of Guam. Not spicy!
|Sweet Potato Tempura
|$6.00
Asian sweet potatoes sliced and coated in tempura batter & fried. Drizzled with Korean OG sauce for a sweet & slightly spicy contrast. Vegan friendly!
Gallagher's Family Restaurant
2515 Hwy 47 N, White Bluff
|Popular items
|Bacon Omelette
|$8.99