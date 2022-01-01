Go
White Buffalo Wine Bar & Bistro

Homegrown international comfort food

TAPAS

4040 Westcliff Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (201 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Enchilada Casserole$15.00
Chicken breast, cheese blend, green chilis, bell pepper, corn, black beans, corn tortillas.
House Salad$14.00
Fresh greens, crisp prosciutto, shaved carrot, cruising, Marcona almonds, artsan cheese.
Loaf of Our Fresh Baked Bread$7.00
Artisan loaf.
Chicken Skewers$15.00
Skewers of seasoned chicken breast served with jasmine rice and sweet chi sauce. Small green salad.
Sizzle Shrimp$14.00
Pan seared lightly seasoned jumbo shrimp. Served over jasmine rice with sweet chili citrus butter.
Brown Butter Ravioli$15.00
Artisan, seasonal, Northwest ravioli. Served with brown butter, Parmesan cheese and our bread. Check the current Ravioli options.
Thai Curry$12.00
Add a little spice to your life! Authentic and homemade with coconut milk, green beans, cauliflower, bell pepper, carrot.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4040 Westcliff Dr

Hood River OR

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
