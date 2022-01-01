White Dog
Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.
201 S Broadway
Popular Items
Location
201 S Broadway
Green Bay WI
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grounded Cafe
Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans?
ALL people have value.
ALL people have the ability to work & succeed.
ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities.
With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together.
Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES.
Your purchase makes this possible.
YOU are helping our community grow.
Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.
Al's Hamburger
Diner since 1934
Mangiare
We use only the freshest and most authentic ingredients for the offerings on our Mangiare menu. Featuring balsamic and oils sourced directly from Italy and breads from specialty bakeries, our chefs create intensely satisfying dishes that match the level of service which sets us apart.
Black Saddle
Come in and enjoy!