Go
Toast

White Dog

Eclectic atmosphere, diverse and delicious foods.

201 S Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheesecake$6.00
Walleye$15.00
Crock BFO$6.00
Topped with croutons, and provolone, broiled to perfection.
Cup WMB$5.00
Creamy blend of mushroom, garlic, and brie.
Italian Chicken$12.00
Grilled chicken topped roasted tomato, pesto and fresh mozzarella baked to perfection.
Bean Burger$12.00
House made patty, spinach, red onion, tomato, cheddar and BBQ sauce.
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Crispy breaded chicken, homemade honey mustard, pickles, lettuce.
Lobster Roll$14.00
Garlic Burger$13.00
1/2 lb Patty topped with a slice of cream cheese and roasted garlic.
Perch$17.00
See full menu

Location

201 S Broadway

Green Bay WI

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Grounded Cafe

No reviews yet

Who knew big dreams could grow from a few little beans?
ALL people have value.
ALL people have the ability to work & succeed.
ALL success is built on a community that celebrates & includes persons with disabilities.
With these seeds planted, we set off to create a warm and welcoming space for the whole community to come together.
Through a job skills training program, Grounded Café provides opportunities to breakdown stereotypes of “old” and “disabled” individuals. By coming together, we focus on ABILITIES.
Your purchase makes this possible.
YOU are helping our community grow.
Grounded Café is a non-profit program of ADRC. While we cannot accept tips, donations are used to expand job training for persons with disabilities and to sustain ADRC programming.

Al's Hamburger

No reviews yet

Diner since 1934

Mangiare

No reviews yet

We use only the freshest and most authentic ingredients for the offerings on our Mangiare menu. Featuring balsamic and oils sourced directly from Italy and breads from specialty bakeries, our chefs create intensely satisfying dishes that match the level of service which sets us apart.

Black Saddle

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston