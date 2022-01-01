Go
Toast

White Harte Pub

Delicious food & drinks in a cozy warm atmosphere. A place to host friends and dine, or have a cocktail at the bar. A neighborhood gem.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

22456 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4 (564 reviews)

Popular Items

White Harte Burger$14.00
1/2LB Angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo served on Brioche bun, choice of fries or salad.
Cod Tacos$14.00
Three soft shell corn tortillas, beer battered Atlantic cod with shredded cabbage, fire roasted salsa, crema, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Side Fries$4.00
Passion Mule$12.50
2 PC Sausage Rolls$13.00
Grilled Chicken Chipotle Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, homemade spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce, tomato with or without bacon (specify on notes) served on brioche bun. Side of onion rings.
FMLStone IPA$8.00
French Onion Soup$8.00
Slow braised onion, toasted bread, melted guyere cheese. A classic.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

22456 Ventura Blvd

Woodland Hills CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kourosh Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

California Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GO by Citizens

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

Old New York Deli & Bakery Co

No reviews yet

Made from scratch, made from hand since 1994!
BAGEL FACTORY - CASUAL RESTAURANT - BAKERY - CATERING - DELI
We look forward to seeing you soon!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston