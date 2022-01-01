Go
White Horse Tavern

"Burgers, Brews, and Bourbons"
American Restaurant and Sports Bar featuring burgers, steaks, crab cakes, wings, draft beer, and bourbons.

4328 William Wilson Freeway • $$

Avg 4.4 (336 reviews)

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN$14.99
Half pound of Angus beef topped with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a buttery brioche bun.
Tavern Steak & Cheese$13.99
Thinly shaved steak seasoned and grilled with fresh onions and peppers topped with provolone cheese served on a buttered sub roll.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in a mild buffalo sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese.
Loaded Fries - Bacon Cheddar Cheese$6.99
Seasoned French fries loaded with melty cheddar jack, crispy bacon, served with homemade buttermilk ranch dressing.
KIDS Chicken Tenders$6.99
3 chicken tenders with a choice of sides.
Cup Chesapeake Cream of Crab Soup$5.99
Velvety cream of crab soup served piping hot with oyster crackers.
8 Oz Strip$21.99
Signature Crab Cake Sandwich$16.99
Our Signature crab cake baked to perfection served on a toasted brioche bun with house made remoulade.
BBQ BACON BURGER$14.99
1/2 pound of Angus beef. 4 crisp strips of bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce and cheddar jack cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
6 crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with warm marinara sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4328 William Wilson Freeway

Harpers Ferry WV

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
