White Horse Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
116 Brighton Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
116 Brighton Avenue
Allston MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
The Draft
We are neighborhood bar that serves up great food, great drink and great times. Come see why The Draft has become a favorite in the area among sutdents, visitors and locals.
We have something happening every night as well as an in-house musician appearing every night from 11 pm to 2 am.
Come by and see us once and you'll be sure to come back again!
Hopewell Bar & Kitchen
A neighborhood staple for freshly prepared, comforting food.
Pho Express
Best Pho in Boston
Oppa Sushi
Korean Japanese Sushi Place!!!