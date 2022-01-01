Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White House restaurants you'll love

White House restaurants
  • White House

White House's top cuisines

American
American
Must-try White House restaurants

White House Pizza & Pub image

 

White House Pizza & Pub

2404 West Highway 31, White House

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
Prince Stix$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
EJ's image

FRENCH FRIES

EJ's

532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy, White House

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos (3)$14.95
Three grilled and flaked white fish served with side of shredded lettuce and cheese, spicy sour cream, lime and Cilantro sauce, guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with side of fries .
Grilled Chicken$13.95
Grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with two sides .
Deluxe Bacon Burger$13.95
Our large Steak Burger topped with our thick Cherrywood smoked bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, sweet onion slice, fresh tomato, and a lettuce pillow.
Perrys Smokin Pig image

BBQ

Perrys Smokin Pig

2025 Highway 31 W, White house

Avg 4.8 (311 reviews)
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in White House

Tacos

More near White House to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gallatin

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Mount Juliet

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Scottsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clarksville

Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)

Cookeville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
