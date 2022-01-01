White House restaurants you'll love
White House Pizza & Pub
2404 West Highway 31, White House
Popular items
Cheesin
The foundation to all pizza. Our mozzarella + provolone cheesy blend, combined with our classic marinara sauce is pizza perfection.
The Most Excellent Supreme
Loaded with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, mushroom, black olive, green olive, onion, and green pepper.
Prince Stix
|$4.50
Our original dippable bread sticks. Served with marinara.
FRENCH FRIES
EJ's
532 Raymond Hirsch Pkwy, White House
Popular items
Fish Tacos (3)
|$14.95
Three grilled and flaked white fish served with side of shredded lettuce and cheese, spicy sour cream, lime and Cilantro sauce, guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with side of fries .
Grilled Chicken
|$13.95
Grilled and seasoned to perfection. Served with two sides .
Deluxe Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Our large Steak Burger topped with our thick Cherrywood smoked bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, sweet onion slice, fresh tomato, and a lettuce pillow.
BBQ
Perrys Smokin Pig
2025 Highway 31 W, White house